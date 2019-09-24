The Hot Wheels Traveling Vending Machine and Play Truck will be coming to Bakersfield on Friday, according to a press release.
The play truck will be at the Walmart on Gosford Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to release.
The truck will be loaded with limited edition products, games and chances to win a Hot Wheels promotional car, according to the release.
The event is free to the public.
