Bakersfield's single-family home market has a lot going for it, especially when you compare it with high-priced communities along the coast. But is it about to be, as some contend, one of the hottest markets in the entire country?
It's how you define a "hot market," of course. But probably the most important factor is local economic growth, and specifically, whether the city can create and attract higher-paying jobs.
Housing affordability is, by all accounts, the most attractive aspect of the local home market. Bakersfield's affordability stands at about 54 percent, meaning a little more than half of all people living in the city can reasonably afford to buy a home there. That's nearly twice the rate of the rest of California as a whole, which ought to mean people priced out of neighboring areas will soon move to buy a home in Bakersfield.
On the other hand, where would they all work?
National ranking
There's been considerable discussion of these matters since Trulia, a property listing website owned by Zillow, in November ranked Bakersfield fourth on its list of the top 10 housing markets to watch in 2019. Colorado Springs, Colo. topped the list; Fresno came in sixth.
Trulia weighed five factors to compile its list: job growth, housing vacancies, starter-home affordability, migration searches and share of the local population under 35 years of age. Bakersfield didn't do so well in the first two categories but it came in sixth nationally in terms of affordability and eighth for people considering moving here; its 23 percent share of people under 35 ranked 12th nationally.
What we do know about Bakersfield's home market lately is it's off to a strong 2019, with local real estate brokers reporting a rush of recent transactions following what they said was a very slow fall of 2018.
Supply and demand
A shallow supply of local homes for sale has combined with solid demand, pushing prices higher even as they remain, on average, 19 percent lower than their pre-bust peak in 2006. Most other cities have already recovered from the bust and are setting new price records.
Problem is, demand gets sluggish over about the $300,000 mark. Last year, 44 percent of all homes sold in the city went for between $200,000 and $300,000. Only 18 percent sold at a price between $300,000 and $400,000.
Bakersfield real estate agent Camille Redmond observed homes priced between $200,000 and $250,000 sell quickly these days. Defining a "hot market" as brisk closings at or above the asking price, she said she tends to agree with Trulia's bullish assessment.
Skepticism and optimism
Not home appraiser Gary Crabtree, however. He has cast doubt on Trulia's bullish pronouncements about the Bakersfield market, saying publicly that without an injection of high-paying, skilled jobs, homes in the city will increase in value at a slow but steady rate. The problem with declaring Bakersfield a "hot market," he said, is that it amounts to the same kind of hype that overinflated the city's real estate during the last bubble.
"The point that I was trying to make," he said, "is I didn't want a national company who doesn't have local people, boots on the ground, that doesn't know the market, you know, come out with something like this and then deceive the market into thinking, 'Oh my gosh, … you'd better buy before it goes up too high that we can't afford it,' which is the same scenario we saw in the bubble days."
Local real estate broker Robin Ablin is more optimistic. He sees more outside employers sending jobs to Kern County because of its relatively inexpensive housing, cheap land and business friendliness. He was also enthusiastic about Bakersfield's tight market, which according to Crabtree's popularly monthly market report had just 978 available homes in December, or 6 percent less than a year before, when inventory was already considered low.
"I think we're poised for an aggressive rising market," he said. "The inventory is down historically quite a bit from normal inventory."
Others are more circumspect. They see slowly rising interest rates and relatively good access to home loans as positives, but they also see a price ceiling in the $300,000 range brought on by a lack of high-end career opportunities.
"I think you're going to see slow and steady growth in terms of pricing," said Frank St. Clair, a local real estate broker and investor.
This year's president of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, Athena Collup, focused on the benefits of being in a market that's far more affordable than others to the south and the west.
"With our affordability along with the great single-family loan products available," she wrote in an email, "it's the right time and Bakersfield is the right place to invest in the American Dream."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.