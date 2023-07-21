People across Kern are desperately trying to stay cool this week and into the weekend as a punishing heat wave continues.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued an excessive heat warning for today that covers higher elevations in the Central Valley — including Kern’s mountains and desert, along with areas across California and the American Southwest.
Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 110 degrees, with a 76% chance of passing 105 degrees in Bakersfield.
“This weekend will see an uptick in both morning lows and afternoon highs,” the station tweeted on Thursday. “The heat risk will be at its greatest on Saturday across the San Joaquin Valley with afternoon highs up to 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect on Saturday.”
Municipalities and community organizations continue to accommodate visitors at their daytime cooling shelters, particularly to their most vulnerable populations.
Cooling centers in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys open when temperatures are forecast to be at least 105 degrees, 93 degrees in Frazier Park and 108 degrees in desert areas. Hours are 1 to 8 p.m.
“Aging and Adult Services encourages anyone in need of the cooling center to take advantage of the locations throughout the county,” said Jeremy Oliver, director of Kern’s Aging and Adult Services. “It is a safe way to stay cool and reduce your own energy costs during peak hours of the heat.”
But attendance is low, despite sweltering temperatures. Oliver said that daily averages flux between locations, with some cooling centers seeing a steady flow of people last week while others seeing little to no attendance. That figure is expected to continue in the coming days.
“It has been a mix since COVID,” Oliver wrote in an email Thursday. “We have seen drop off and now a slow rebuilding of use for the centers.”
Snacks and water are provided to people who come to cooling centers, as are wifi and board games. At the cooling center in east Bakersfield, site coordinator Ali Borghei said they see a daily average of six to nine people during the week and about a dozen on the weekend.
“We need somebody to spread the word, because it’s not enough people,” Borghei said.
This location, according to county data, regularly sees the most attendance, including 48 people last week. Families, the elderly and those temporarily without AC will come for a couple of hours, sometimes in between errands or until a shelter opens for the night. Complaints raised by attendees usually revolve around boredom, to which Borgehi said he plans on bringing a TV to the center for people to use.
“One of the seniors mentioned it’s a little boring,” Borghei said. “They just sit, read the newspaper or a book or play with their phones when they’re here.”
Transportation is also a complaint, according to staff, though Oliver said rides through Bakersfield GET and Kern Transit are free for clients going to the cooling center.
According to the National Weather Service, heat is a leading weather-related killer nationwide. Emergency rooms across the U.S. and in Kern historically see an increase of patients with heat-related illnesses.
Officials are also seeing an expected surge in heat-related 911 calls. Mark Corum, a spokesman for Hall Ambulance Service, said that as of July 20 there have been 35 calls related to heatstrokes this month, compared to seven made in June.
These numbers, so far, are “pretty typical for the dog days of summer,” Corum said, adding that there were 32 calls made last July. “It shows that people here have more experience with heat illness and that’s why it’s so important to take precautions.”
Heat stroke, when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, is the most serious of heat-related illnesses that medical staff respond to, Corum said.
Without immediate treatment, it can lead to disability and in some cases, death. Also serious is heat exhaustion, when the body loses too much water and salt, which primarily affects the elderly population that usually has higher blood pressure.
It can also happen to those working long hours in the heat, including first responders.
“They’re out there on the streets, responding to medical aid,” Corum said, adding that it’s protocol for higher-ups to check on staff and provide them refreshments like Gatorade and Popsicles.
For more information on cooling centers, visit kerncounty.com/government/aging-adult-services/services/cooling-centers.