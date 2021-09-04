Hospitals feel pandemic's financial fallout

BEFORE THE PANDEMIC AND DURING

California's Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development collects and audits quarterly financial reports from the state's licensed hospitals. Among the information available at https://reports.siera.oshpd.ca.gov are quarterly reports with information such as patient census numbers and net patient revenue.

The numbers below, arranged by first-quarter census size, compare individual local hospitals' total patient counts during the three months ending March 31, 2020, against the corresponding tally in 2021. It also shows what OSHPD calls gross patient revenue minus deductions from revenue, plus capitation revenue.

The second number is a way of tracking how much money hospitals make on patient care. It is calculated as total inpatient revenue and gross outpatient revenue minus total deductions from revenue (such as Medicare and Medi-Cal contractual adjustments, traditional and third-party agreements and other adjustments and allowances), plus total premium revenue from collection of so-called capitation fees insurers pay on a flat basis for whatever care patients require.

Bakersfield Memorial

Census: +0.09% to 17,417

to 17,417 Patient net revenue: -13% to $135.2 million

Adventist Health Bakersfield

Census: +10% to 17,361

to 17,361 Patient net revenue: +4% to $115.2 million

Kern Medical

Census: +9% to 14,087

to 14,087 Patient net revenue: +61% to $100.6 million

Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest

Census: +15% to 13,218

to 13,218 Patient net revenue: -7% to $104 million

Adventist Health Delano

Census: +6% to 6,676

to 6,676 Patient net revenue: +14% to $23.7 million

Kern Valley Healthcare District

Census: -11% at 4,995

at 4,995 Patient net revenue: +11% to $7.1 million

Good Samaritan Hospital

Census: +2% to 2,864

to 2,864 Patient net revenue: -4% to $4.8 million

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Census: +14% to 2,079

to 2,079 Patient net revenue: -4% to $4.8 million

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley