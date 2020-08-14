Local hospitals have seen a marked decline in COVID-19 patients in recent weeks in a sign that Kern County may be bending the curve on its recent explosion in cases.
"We’re cautiously optimistic it’s going to keep trending down," said Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer of Dignity Health's Central California division who oversees Bakersfield Memorial and both Mercy hospitals in Bakersfield.
There were 172 people with confirmed coronavirus cases in Kern's 10 acute care hospitals as of Thursday, down nearly 40 percent from a high of 280 on July 21. Hospitalizations for the virus haven't been that low since July 2, a good indication that gatherings around Father's Day and Fourth of July propelled the local surge in cases.
County figures back this up, too. The number of positive tests began to grow dramatically starting a few days after Father's Day on June 21. Nearly 800 tests collected on July 7 came back positive for the virus, a daily high since the start of the local outbreak. (Numbers of new cases reported each day by local health officials are for tests performed in the recent past. Once a positive test is confirmed, it is counted as a reported case on the day the actual specimen was collected.)
Kothary said the timing of the spike in cases is not surprising considering symptoms tend to set in two to five days after exposure.
But it may be too soon to say if the numbers represent a true decline in transmission of the virus.
"While we are pleased to see the recent decline in hospitalizations in Kern County, we aren’t able to identify a reason for this nor whether this promising trend will continue," said Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
Despite overall declines in hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has remained high. The 78 COVID-19 patients in the ICU was just a 10 percent drop from a high of 87 seen on Aug. 7. That's likely because patients in the ICU tend to stay there for weeks.
Adventist Health Bakersfield said in a statement: “Our intensive care units continue to be impacted significantly by this virus and our surge plans remain in full effect."
Deaths are also increasing. More than half of all deaths from COVID-19 in Kern have happened since July 1. The county averaged three deaths a day from the virus in July and eight people died on one recent day.
Similar to ICU numbers, deaths may remain high for several weeks after local cases begin to drop because they tend to occur several weeks after the onset of illness.
Kern's numbers reflect a statewide trend of decreasing hospitalizations, which appear to have peaked in late July at more than 7,000. That number had fallen to just above 5,000 by Thursday.
Still, local hospitals remain busy despite the reduction in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Kothary said, due to a recent uptick in non-COVID-19 cases. That means that nurses, doctors and other hospital staff have not seen much of a reprieve.
And looming on the horizon is another holiday and then, later in the fall, flu season.
"Our issue is going to be Labor Day," Kothary said. "Gathering in big groups and not wearing masks during Labor Day is a huge concern for us."
An explosion in Lebanon. 135 dead, 5000 injured. Dramatic, gets lots of attention. An explosion of virus in our country EVERY DAY. 1,500 DEAD yesterday! 2 September 11's a week!The most since May.55,000 injured (infected). WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE BY THIS PRESIDENT AND HIS MINIONS? OH"IT IS WHAT IT IS" He says. He's trying to distract us by interfering with Post Office, starting more birther conspiracy theories, blaming Democrats for his failed leadership, continuing to lie about the virus.
Kick him to the curb. Leave no doubt. Save America from a dictatorship!
