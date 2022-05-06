Hospital visitation times may be opening up, but visitor guidelines remain stringent

If you have a loved one in the hospital and you show up to have a little visit, and maybe bring some flowers, don't be surprised when they ask to see proof that you're fully vaccinated — or that they require a recent COVID test if you're not vaccinated.
Out in the world, it definitely feels like life is beginning to return to some sense of normalcy, said Jan Emerson-Shea, vice president of external affairs for the California Hospital Association.
But patients in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities are there because they can't or shouldn't be out in the world.
"There's a lot of vulnerable people in hospitals," Emerson-Shea said. "People are in hospitals because they are sick."
Just this week, Adventist Health — which has hospitals in Delano, Tehachapi and Bakersfield — returned to its pre-pandemic visiting schedule, expanding those hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., said Adventist Communication Manager Megan Simpson.
But beyond that, hospitals' hands are tied, Emerson-Shea said. Hospitals and other health care facilities are bound by guidelines set forth by the California Department of Public Health.
"Hospitals can go farther if they choose," she said, "but they have to at least meet CDPH standards."
And the state has not recently changed those standards.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we've used CDPH requirements as our guide for visitation guidelines," said Adventist Health Bakersfield spokeswoman Teresa Adamo.
"Each time we’ve updated the guidelines," Adamo said in an email, "they have been communicated to staff via our Incident Command Center, which included a regular briefing sent out to all employees by email and posted on our Intranet news site after each ICC meeting."
As for notifying the community, that’s been done by posting signs in front of Adventist's three Kern hospitals, as well as on its website and social media posts.
"Currently, we are still following the visitation guidelines last updated on March 15," Adamo said.
Visitor guidelines at various hospitals can differ, so those who want to visit a loved one are advised to check that hospital's website for details.
For example, following are just some of the requirements at the three Adventist locations:
• Proof that a COVID-19 vaccine series was completed at least 14 days before the visit OR a negative SARS-CoV-2 test where the specimen collection occurred within one day of visitation for antigen tests, and within two days of visitation for PCR tests.
• Visitors who visit for multiple consecutive visitation days, proof of negative test is only required every third day.
• Visitors must wear a surgical mask at all time during visitation
• Visits are restricted to patient's room or other designated area in the facility.
• All patients being admitted to an inpatient area will be tested for COVID-19. Visitors are not allowed in patient care areas until a negative result has been received for the patient.
At Kern Medical in east Bakersfield, visiting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., although exceptions may be made for overnight visitors.
At Bakersfield's three Dignity Heath hospitals — Bakersfield Memorial, Mercy, and Mercy Southwest — visitor guidelines encourage visitors to come when it is best for their loved one, while reserving the right to limit visits depending on circumstances.
The CDPH shows no signs of loosening health requirements at hospitals and other health care facilities across the state, said the California Hospital Association's Emerson-Shea.
Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are way down, no one is sure they will stay down. And so, the CDPH is staying the course. For now.
"Who knows how long," she said.