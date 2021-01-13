Local hospital officials put out an urgent call Wednesday for blood plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 in order to treat patients hospitalized with serious illness from the virus.
Dignity Health officials said 18 patients were waiting for plasma treatments between its three Bakersfield hospitals — Mercy Downtown, Mercy Southwest and Bakersfield Memorial.
With a vaccination effort well underway, there is an added element of immediacy, since once an individual is vaccinated they can no longer donate plasma, said Terri Church, Dignity Health's chief nursing officer.
Those who had the virus are able to donate once they are symptom free for 14 days, according to Houchin Blood Bank's website.
"The two things we know that work really well for COVID are the steroids we give in the hospitals and convalescent plasma," said Dr. Hemal Kothary, chief medical officer for the three local Dignity Health hospitals. "Time and time again that’s been shown to improve patients symptoms and get them out of the ICU as well."
Kothary said the antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients — known as convalescent plasma — is a key treatment for those facing serious illness from the virus. Though the effectiveness of the experimental treatment was initially viewed with skepticism, more recent studies have bolstered its effectiveness. In particular, a study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine found that when given in the first 72 hours, the treatment helped prevent progression of symptoms in older patients.
Hospitals are currently strained under the continued increase in COVID-19 patients streamlining into local facilities.
"We are bending the system so far that any more pressure on this, it will break," Kothary said.
The high number of patients is in turn depleting supplies of convalescent plasma.
"The donations in our community and our stockpile has been diminished because of the number of patients it’s being used for," said Bakersfield Memorial president and CEO, Ken Keller. There were 80 patients positive for COVID-19 at Bakersfield Memorial as of Wednesday, Keller said.
The two Mercy Hospitals had a record high 214 patients hospitalized overnight, and about half of them were COVID-19 positive, said the hospitals' President Bruce Peters.
Currently there are an estimated 35,000 Kern County residents who have recovered from the virus, according to county data.
Those interested in donating should contact Houchin Blood Bank, 661-323-4222.