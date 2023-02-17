 Skip to main content
Hospital board calls special meeting after people were barred from earlier session

20190929-bc-buildings

Kern Medical in east Bakersfield 

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The Kern County Hospital Authority Board of Governors took the unusual step Friday of scheduling a special meeting next week to hear public comments on items that came up during a Wednesday regular session at which people were mistakenly refused entry to its chambers.

The board, which has oversight authority over Kern Medical, said in a news release the special session set for 2 p.m. Wednesday is intended to “ensure our organization fulfills its requirements as a public entity and the public has a full and complete opportunity to access the board members and comment on matters presented at its Feb. 15, 2023, meeting.”

