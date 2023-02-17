Hospital board calls special meeting after people were barred from earlier session

The Kern County Hospital Authority Board of Governors took the unusual step Friday of scheduling a special meeting next week to hear public comments on items that came up during a Wednesday regular session at which people were mistakenly refused entry to its chambers.
The board, which has oversight authority over Kern Medical, said in a news release the special session set for 2 p.m. Wednesday is intended to “ensure our organization fulfills its requirements as a public entity and the public has a full and complete opportunity to access the board members and comment on matters presented at its Feb. 15, 2023, meeting.”
At this week’s meeting, about 15 members of the public attended and four made public comments. But others who turned up late to the 11:30 a.m. session were wrongly barred from entering, including some members of the SEIU Local 521 labor union.
The board blamed the denial of entry on a newly contracted security supervisor. It emphasized that all members of the public should be able to “attend and comment on matters before the board.”
“This was a mistake and to correct it the hospital authority will hold this special meeting of the board of governors and re-present the agenda items from Feb. 15, 2023,” the board said in a statement Friday. It added Wednesday’s meeting was the board’s second in-person session since the start of the pandemic almost three years ago.
Local 521 member Ana Palacio, in an email statement Friday, called this week’s denial of entry unacceptable.
“This has become a pattern of trying to silence worker concerns about patient care and safety at the hospital authority,” she said.
“As health-care workers and members of SEIU,” Palacio added, “we will continue to advocate for patients and enforce transparency at the hospital authority.”
A communications specialist for the union, Estevan Gutierrez, said by email Local 521 is encouraging Kern Medical workers to attend Wednesday's meeting and provide public comment about their working conditions.