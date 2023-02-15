Hospital authority mistakenly denies public entry to meeting

Local union members are crying foul after employees of Kern Medical were denied entry Wednesday to what was supposed to be a public meeting of the hospital’s governing board.
Several members of SEIU Local 521 showed up late for the 11:30 a.m. meeting of the Kern County Hospital Authority Board of Governors and were told they could not go in.
The irony, one said in a video about the event, was that the board often calls on employees to come and share any concerns they may have.
Kern Medical’s chief executive called the incident a mistake by a newly contracted security supervisor. In an email statement, he noted about 15 members of the public did attend the meeting, four of whom made public comments.
“The Hospital Authority is appreciative and grateful to operate as a public entity and serve in a country that allows public access to officials and comments on items of interest to the public,” CEO Scott Thygerson stated.