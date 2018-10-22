The old TL Maxwell’s restaurant has new owners, a new name and high hopes.
The dinner house, dubbed Horse in the Alley, is owned by Jason and Beth Browder, who were servers at the old Maxwells, and Dr. Lee Marek, former owner of The Mark.
Renovations are underway, but the Horse could be ready for a soft open as early as this week. It'll have essentially the same menu — steaks and seafood, including lobster — and the same head chef, Raul Cerda.
The restaurant's full, official name is Block 273, aka Horse in the Alley Vintage Steakhouse, with the first part representing the actual block designation on the original city grid and the second representing the password that'll gets customers through the door — an "open-source password," so to speak, Jason Browder explains.
The restaurant opens onto the 17th Place Alley on the north side of what is commonly referred to as the Haberfelde Building. In actuality, it's the Elks Building, which was built in the 1890s, about 30 years before the larger, closely adjacent Haberfelde opened in 1927. The Elks Building served as the original home of the Bakersfield Elks Lodge, which occupied it from 1893 to 1923, when Prohibition essentially turned it into a speakeasy.
"People used to park horses here in the alley," explains Jason, who worked at Maxwell's for two years with his wife of 21 years, Beth, before former Bakersfield City Councilman Terry Maxwell closed it this past spring.
Later, it was known as The Office, a gathering spot for municipal movers and shakers that, in the pre-Brown Act days, was doubtlessly the scene of many local government decisions.
The Browders are playing up the building's history with their slogan: "Authentic, established, historical."
The official opening day could be as early as this weekend. Call 323-6889 for reservations.
