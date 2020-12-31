A long-delayed outpatient clinic for veterans appears closer than ever to getting off the ground. The Bakersfield Planning Commission is set to approve the project more than 10 years after it was first proposed in Congress.
At a Jan. 7 meeting, commissioners are scheduled to consider a report completed by city staff that examines the environmental impacts of the new clinic. The nine acre property would provide primary and specialty care for local veterans, and replace an older clinic on Westwind Drive. Proposed for northwest Bakersfield, near Olive and Knudsen drives, the clinic would have dozens of parking spaces and even come with a small walking path complete with shade trees.
The VA has said the older clinic cannot provide all the services needed in Bakersfield anymore.
According to the report, the new clinic would have a limited impact on the environment. The Planning Department recommends the commission approve the report, which would clear the way for the project to move forward.
“We’re in support of the project,” said Planning Director Paul Johnson. “It’ll be good for the veterans of the greater Bakersfield area and Kern County.”
Veterans have been anticipating a new clinic for quite some time, but delays and squabbles over the location have pushed the project further and further back. In 2016, the VA was informed that one site it had selected was directly in the path of the proposed high speed rail line. Then, in 2018, the clinic appeared ready to start construction again at the Knudsen Drive location, only to have the VA abruptly terminate a lease with developer SASD a year later for reasons that were not made clear at the time.
But SASD is listed as the developer on city documents, and Johnson said the company submitted the proposal in May of this year.
It is unclear how the development firm and the VA have worked out their issues. A spokeswoman for the VA said in an email the department could not answer questions on the procurement as it was active. SASD did not respond to a request for comment.
Allen Hubsch, a partner with Progress For Bakersfield Veterans LLC, which owns the existing veterans clinic, said he had not been told of a new lease between SASD and the VA.
Progress for Bakersfield Veterans had filed a bid protest against the VA, which was conditionally dismissed earlier this year, Hubsch said.
Hubsch has proposed renovating the existing clinic rather than building a new one.
"We don’t think the SASD site is best for veterans and we certainly think the cost is outrageous," he said. "This is supposed to be, and never has been, a level playing field where there are fair rules."
Given the turmoil, some who have been following the project since the beginning aren’t convinced this try will be the one that succeeds, although it appears to be getting close.
“We have watched dozens of other communities get their clinics, and this one is the last one to finally get done,” said U.S. Marine veteran Dick Taylor, former director of the Kern County Veterans Services Department. “As they say it’s not over until the fat lady sings, but she’s certainly humming right now. So that’s a good sign.”
The newest proposal is subtly different than previous attempts, and appears to be slightly larger than the 2018 version. Although a relatively new VA program means most veterans in Kern County no longer need to leave the area for medical services, Taylor said the new clinic would provide the right kind of specialized care veterans need in Bakersfield.
His successor, Veterans Services Officer Josh Dhanens, agrees.
"Having a newer facility that’s a little bit more up to date will be better for what our veterans here need," he said. "We’re just excited that we’re finally getting something that has been promised to the veterans of Kern County for over ten years now."
A timeline for construction was not provided to the city, and it is not known when ground would even be broken if the Planning Commission lets the project move forward.
“We’ll wait and see," Taylor said. "I’m cautiously optimistic, because we’ve been ramped up to this excitement level in the past and it has turned out that the dominoes all came tumbling down."