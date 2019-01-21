The Bike Bakersfield is hosting their annual Full Moon Ride today at 6:30 p.m.
The free and friendly event will begin at Beach Park on Oak and 21st Street. The bike ride is used to encourage Bakersfield residents to engaged with different sides of the bike community.
"Bicycling is something that can unite so many in our communities," said Bike Bakersfield employee Natalie Barrett.
The ride will follow the Kern River Parkway Trail where it will continue on the bike path through Cal State University Bakersfield campus and end at the Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave., according to the press release.
Lights and helmets are strongly encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.