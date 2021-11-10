Honoring veterans in Kern, count the ways Thursday

Veterans Day is for honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces — and there are several ways to do just that on Thursday.
The annual Veterans Day Parade is live and in-person this year. But that doesn't mean you should leave your mask and social distancing skills at home.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. from L and 21st streets downtown. The parade route heads west on 21st, turns south on G Street for one block, then turns east on 20th Street, finishing up around 20th and P streets.
And if you're hungry, you can eat before the parade and after the parade at American Legion Post 26, 2020 H Street. Vets eat free, but veteran or not, the Legion has had a lean couple of years, so a few dollars in their hat will go a long way.
The pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Kern Law Enforcement Association, begins at 8 a.m.
Lunch, sponsored by Halliburton, follows the parade at noon. Burgers and tri-tip sandwiches are sure to satisfy that post-parade hunger.
The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery at 20th and Eye streets will commemorate Veterans Day with something pretty dramatic and moving.
Starting at 1 p.m. a U.S. Prisoner of War Medal will be united with the family of a World War II soldier whose name is engraved in the back. The family of James H. Davis, who died in 1976, will be driving in from San Bernardino to accept the medal.
If you can't get out during daylight hours, Veterans Day at Dark will be a thing Thursday evening.
In a similar effect to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City at the Twin Tower Memorial, Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will feature San Diego Searchlights to light up the Bakersfield night sky with two solid beams of light reaching high into the night sky.
The gallery is staying open until 8 p.m. to welcome guests after dark.
Camp Hamilton, the unique memorial park north of Bakersfield, will hold a Veterans Day event beginning at noon at 34999 Lerdo Highway.
Vendors and raffles will be available before the ceremony begins at 1 p.m., said Joe Pilkington, president of the nonprofit's governing board.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is slated to be the guest speaker.
Lunch will be served at 2 p.m. And two new trees will be dedicated to fallen comrades.