The 100th annual Veterans Day Parade in Bakersfield will begin at 10 a.m. Monday near 21st and L streets.
The parade proceeds west on 21st, turns south one block on G Street, then turns east on 20th Street, continuing for several blocks.
Several downtown roads will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. to prepare for the parade. The roads affected will be from F Street to Q Street, between 19th and 23rd streets, according to Bakersfield police.
Veterans can eat free breakfast at American Legion Post 26, 2020 H St., beginning at 6:30 a.m. A lunch will also be served later in the day.
Also, at 8 a.m. Monday, there will be a flag raising ceremony at the Kern Veterans Memorial at Truxtun Avenue and S Street.
And Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park, 34999 Lerdo Highway, will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday. It will include guest speakers, singers and the Naval Sea Cadets Color Guard.
