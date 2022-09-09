Honoring lives lost: BHS takes opportunity to reflect ahead of 9/11's 21st anniversary

None of the thousands of students gathered in Elm Grove on the Bakersfield High School campus were alive for the tragic events that took place on 9/11.
Most learned of the terrorist attacks involving four hijacked airplanes years later as elementary school students.
But on the 21st anniversary of one of the nation’s most defining moments of the century, the flag-raising, the playing of taps and the moment of silence all proved poignant reminders and an opportunity for the teens to reflect on the significance of those events and why it’s important to never forget.
“It’s very overwhelming, but it helps me get through in knowing that we weren’t in the tragedy and that we can … respect the people that have died,” said Kaylyn Martinez, a BHS senior who was one of the leaders for the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program on Friday.
Martinez was 10 when she first learned of the attacks in school, she said.
“My first thoughts were, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that this could happen,’ especially with the Twin Towers,” she said, reflecting on the experience of watching footage of the planes’ deadly crashes in New York.
Tanequa Brown, 31, an Army reservist and recruiter at BHS, found out about 9/11 when she was about the same age as Martinez did, except that it was happening in real time.
“When you’re a child, you really don’t understand the astronomical effect of something, an event like that, until you get a little bit older,” Brown said.
For Brown, being the daughter of an immigrant who raised her to appreciate the opportunities America provided played a role in her decision to serve, as well as the tragic events of that day, she said.
Retired Air Force Major Kris Fink was serving in Germany at the time of the attacks. He shares the tearful response that a room full of commanders had in reaction to the events as a way to convey its impact to students.
He also shares the tremendous direct impacts that the terrorist attacks had on the community for years afterward, mentioning with a measure of emotion the loss of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Herman "Tre" Mackey III, a 2001 graduate of Bakersfield High School.
Mackey, who has a JROTC service award that was named after him posthumously, enlisted shortly after he graduated. He died while serving overseas in 2013, when the KC-135 refueling plane he was in crashed.
Mackey wasn’t supposed to be on the flight, according to Fink, but the boomer who was called in sick and Mackey volunteered.
“I knew Trey and he loved this country,” Fink said. He then took the opportunity to issue a call for more unity, reminding those within earshot of how much the country has been through, whether it was the Civil War, World War II, Vietnam or riots. “We were so supportive of each other. I just wish we worked together. This country’s too good not to, and that’s why we’re carrying on this tradition.”