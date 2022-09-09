 Skip to main content
Honoring lives lost: BHS takes opportunity to reflect ahead of 9/11's 21st anniversary

None of the thousands of students gathered in Elm Grove on the Bakersfield High School campus were alive for the tragic events that took place on 9/11.

Most learned of the terrorist attacks involving four hijacked airplanes years later as elementary school students.

