Honor Flight thanks fundraisers, volunteers and especially vets at Thursday breakfast

Close to 200 veterans, volunteers and supporters crowded into the Honor Flight Kern County breakfast held Thursday morning at the Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield.

With the Veterans Family Band playing in the background and flapjacks grilling to golden brown in the kitchen, an atmosphere of friendship and celebration seemed to percolate through the room.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

