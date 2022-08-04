Honor Flight thanks fundraisers, volunteers and especially vets at Thursday breakfast

Close to 200 veterans, volunteers and supporters crowded into the Honor Flight Kern County breakfast held Thursday morning at the Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield.
With the Veterans Family Band playing in the background and flapjacks grilling to golden brown in the kitchen, an atmosphere of friendship and celebration seemed to percolate through the room.
"It's because of them, the veterans," said Charlie Wilmot, himself a Vietnam combat veteran who has volunteered as a guardian on some 25 flights over the past decade.
"The memorials don't change much (in Washington, D.C.) ..."he said. "It's the men and women who served that keep me coming back."
After a prayer was said, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the national anthem was sung, Steve Miles, who organizes fundraisers in Tehachapi, gave props to Rosamond-based BHE Renewables for writing a check for more than $10,000 to support more flights.
The announcement raised a round of cheers across the room.
Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World War II, Korean and Vietnam war veterans to the memorials in the nation's capital since 2012.
More than 1,800 veterans have experienced the often emotional journey.
"It is a healing process for a lot of our veterans," Wilmot said.
The three-day trips for veterans are paid for thanks to monetary donations and a strong corps of volunteers. Guardians, who watch out for and assist the vets, pay their own way, about $1,200 per trip, which covers air travel, lodging and meals.
Speaking of volunteers, they were out in force Thursday, serving coffee, orange juice and breakfast plates to tables filled with vets and visitors.
One of those veterans, Eddie Guerrero, saw combat with the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines in Vietnam, where he served from 1971 to 1973. As he waited for his breakfast, Guerrero recalled his Honor Flight trip in 2018.
"It was really something," he said. "A good experience for me."
When asked what stays with him most about the trip, he didn't have to think long about his answer.
"The Wall," he said. "It was tough to say goodbye to some of my friends whose names are on that wall."
He remembered finding the names, perfectly etched into the black granite.
"When I touched that wall, I could feel them," he said.
Maybe the oldest vet present at the breakfast was Robert Fowler, 96, who grew up in Bakersfield in the 1930s and '40s, and joined the Army Air Corps when he was still 17.
"He was stationed in Alaska for about a year and a half," said Don Fowler, the elder Fowler's nephew.
Robert Fowler helped maintain B-29 bombers to keep them in top flying condition.
Two of his brothers also served during the war. All three Fowler boys made it home, thankfully, said Don Fowler.
Sixty-seven years after the end of what writer Studs Terkel called, "The Good War," Robert Fowler went on the first trip sponsored by Honor Flight Kern County in May 2012. His nephew served as his guardian.
And this reporter was there, too.
