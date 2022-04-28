Honor Flight Kern County brings tribute to veterans

Honor Flight Kern County has become known for its efforts to fly men and women who've served in the armed forces to see the veterans memorials in Washington, D.C.
However on Thursday, the honor and recognition was brought to two veterans.
When fellow veterans and volunteers with the Honor Flight program learned Paul Earl Larsen, who served four tours for the Navy in Vietnam, wouldn’t be able to take part in the flight due to medical concerns, they decided to do something special for him at his home. They also sought to recognize a World War II veteran on his 100th birthday.
“We are honored to bring the Honor Flight to this local hero,” Lili Marsh, the organization's executive director, said of Larsen.
The nonprofit has flown more than 1,700 veterans to the nation’s capital, where they receive tours of the memorials there recognizing American men and women who served in the armed forces.
But on Thursday, a procession arrived at Larsen’s home on Brighton Park Drive and paid tribute to his decades of service.
Larsen’s military record certainly made him a more than worthy recipient of the Honor Flight’s recognition, according to information provided by the group.
He enlisted at age 17 in 1956, and then attended the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps School where he graduated in 1959 as a hospital corpsman.
He reenlisted in 1963, according to Honor Flight, becoming a field medical service tech at Camp Pendleton, and the following year, he became a hospital corpsman third class. After operating room training, he became a hospital corpsman second class, and then went to serve his first of two tours in Vietnam in Chu-Lai, where he worked in a field hospital/MASH unit alongside the Marines, rendering aid to American military as well as enemy combatants.
He enlisted a third time in 1968, serving aboard the USS Oriskany as treatment and operating room supervisor, where he earned a citation for this extraordinary heroism and outstanding performance of duty in action against the North Vietnamese Army and Viet Cong forces between March 1965 and September 1967, promoting to hospital corpsman first class, too.
His fourth enlistment was in 1974, serving as part of the US Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 in San Francisco.
In December of 1976 he transferred from active duty to the reserves. On Feb. 1, 1996, having served faithfully and honorably, he retired from the U.S. Navy.
Dale Cheeseman was the second stop for Honor Flight Kern County's road tour on Thursday.
The World War II veteran, who had previously taken part in the Honor Flight program, celebrated his 100th birthday at his home.
He was recognized with a number of tributes by the caravan of veterans and volunteers.
For more information about Honor Flight Kern County, visit honorflightkerncounty.org.