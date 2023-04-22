 Skip to main content
Honor Flight Kern County: a journey to healing

The first time The Californian sent this reporter to Washington, D.C. for a three-day assignment covering Honor Flight Kern County, there were only about 20 World War II veterans, plus their guardians and tour organizers aboard.

Last week, 11 years after that maiden flight, the newspaper again sent me to cover this exhausting yet incredible journey. Only this time, there were nearly 100 veterans and close to 85 volunteer guardians and support staff.

