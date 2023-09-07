The room was packed Thursday morning with hundreds of military veterans, family members and friends, all chowing down on pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice.
It was another Honor Flight Kern County breakfast, a monthly gathering of comradeship and communion organized on the first Thursday of each month at the Elks Club in downtown Bakersfield.
Since its first flight in 2012, the all-volunteer nonprofit has flown approximately 2,000 local veterans to the nation's capital.
They receive a hero's send-off in Bakersfield and a hero's welcome in Washington, D.C., where they take guided tours of memorials, including the World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln, Women's, Navy, Marine and Air Force memorials. They also witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
They usually get a VIP tour of the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives after being escorted through busy city streets by Capitol Police, all courtesy of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
"The monthly breakfast gives our veterans a chance to meet more veterans, form friendships and continue the healing that begins on these trips," said Lili Marsh, the organization's executive director.
And sometimes the vets are provided with information about issues that may directly affect their lives.
Larry Walker, department service officer with the California Department of Disabled American Veterans, announced early at Thursday's event that the Bakersfield Planning Commission was scheduled to meet later that evening to potentially take an important step toward approval of a plan to build a new Veterans Affairs clinic in northwest Bakersfield.
The commission must OK the final environmental report submitted by San Diego-based SASD Development before it can turn the project over to the city council for approval.
The new clinic, which is slated to be constructed near Olive and Knudsen drives, has been a long time coming after several false starts and on again-off again announcements.
Walker asked veterans and supporters to attend the Planning Commission meeting to show how serious they are about getting the new VA clinic built.
"Let's fill that hall, the City Council chambers," he asked of the crowd.
As they do at each breakfast, Vietnam veterans who have not received an official Vietnam pin, were asked to come forward to receive one — and one of those who came forward lent an international flavor to the casual ceremony.
Rather than another U.S. military veteran, New Zealand Army veteran Greig Sweeney was presented with a Vietnam War commemorative pin by U.S. Air Force veteran John Beard.
Afterward, Beard embraced Sweeney, who served in the New Zealand Army from 1965 to 1969.
"We were halfway to Vietnam when the plane turned around and came home," recalled Sweeney, who later immigrated to the United States in 1977.
As Thursday's event began to wind down, Honor Flight volunteer Karen Galyan stood near a table chatting with U.S. Marine veteran Carl Jackson, who was on Honor Flight No. 44 in spring 2022.
"It affects different vets differently," Jackson said of the whirlwind trips.
"I was amazed by the kids," he said of the young people who approached him and other veterans to thank them, and maybe hand them a flower or a handwritten letter.
In the late 1960s in Vietnam, Jackson was assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 451 at Chu Lai Air Base.
Somehow, the trip shared with a planeload of brothers and sisters in arms has a way of unloading weight individuals had been carrying for years.
"A lot of tears were shared, a lot of emotion you kept in check for a long time," the aging Marine remembered.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.