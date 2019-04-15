The Kern County Coroner has identified Daniel Jeremy Macias, 24, of Bakersfield, as the victim of a homicide in the 1600 block of Panama Lane Saturday night.
Bakersfield police were dispatched to a shopping center at 11:11 p.m. where they found an adult male sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Hall Ambulance personnel arrived and pronounced him dead, a news release said.
