Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Lamont playground

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in Lamont launched an investigation Monday morning after a dead man was found in a playground.

Deputies were called to Bear Mountain Park, 10300 San Diego St., around 8 a.m. to check the welfare of a person lying on the ground.

