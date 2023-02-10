 Skip to main content
Homicide investigation launched after inmate dies in North Kern Prison

A North Kern State Prison guard found an unresponsive man in his cell Wednesday, launching a homicide investigation into his death, according to a news release issued Friday.

An officer made his rounds around 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to check the security of inmates and saw Ariel Torres, 45, unresponsive in his cell. Medical teams attempted to revive Torres, but he died at 9:41 p.m.

