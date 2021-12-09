Homicide detectives seek help in 2019 stabbing murder

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in solving a 2019 stabbing murder in east Bakersfield.
In the early morning hours of May 5, 2019, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1600 block of West Drive regarding a stabbing. Deputies arrived and located Joseph Melendez suffering from a stab wound. He later died from his injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance with any information related to Melendez’s murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.