Homeowners consider flood insurance as Sierra snowmelt looms

Coffee Road weir

Workers install siphon pipes April 5 to increase the flow through the weir at Coffee Road just north of Truxtun Avenue.

 Evan Jones / The Californian

Local interest in buying flood insurance is rising along with the rate of snowmelt into Isabella Lake as homeowners worried about potential property damage weigh policies that could provide some financial protection in the event of catastrophic overflow along the Kern River.

People in the industry say coverage remains available in the Bakersfield area, though it may cost more than before and may not take effect immediately, depending on the type of policy.

