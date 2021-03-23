Homelessness spiked in Kern while the housing supply dwindled at the end of 2020

The number of Kern County residents experiencing homelessness for the first time spiked in the final months of 2020, while the number of homeless residents able to find permanent housing sunk to its lowest level.
Anna Laven, executive director of Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, called the dramatic gap in the fourth quarter of 2020 "particularly concerning" in a presentation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.
The goal of the collaborative is to make homelessness a brief, rare experience in the county, she said. But that's not the case right now.
Laven noted that there had always previously been a gap between the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time and those who could find permanent housing. For most of 2020, there were about 300 more people experiencing homelessness than there were people finding permanent housing. But for the months of October through December, that gap widened to 555 people.
There were 765 new cases of homelessness — a 23 percent jump from the previous quarter. And there were 210 people finding new housing — a 36 percent decrease from the previous quarter.
Laven attributes the trend to two different factors: the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the low vacancy rates in the state and Kern County. She said it's estimated that the county is currently at 2 percent or lower in the rental market.
"That makes it particularly difficult to find housing solutions if there's literally no supply," she said.
Laven pointed out that the struggle to find housing shows up in other metrics, such as the length of time that residents remain in an emergency shelter or temporary housing before they find permanent housing.
At the beginning of 2020, the average number of nights was 407 but by the end of the year it had risen to 517, over three-and-a-half months longer. She refers to this as a "bottleneck" of people trying to find housing.
Deborah Johnson, BKRHC Governing Board Chair and California Veterans Assistance Foundation executive director, also presented at Tuesday's meeting. She pointed out that residents struggling with housing also showed up in the number of calls to 2-1-1. The line is managed by Community Action Partnership of Kern and refers individuals to housing resources.
The number of calls from residents trying to seek or maintain housing started rising above 1,000 in August and then in September they began to shoot up until they hit nearly 3,500 through November.
She attributes much of that spike to residents seeking mortgage and rent assistance programs. Ultimately, those programs did help 790 residents of Bakersfield and another 739 residents in the county stay in their housing, she said.
"The economic impact of COVID has dramatically affected our community, and it shows how funding can help us retain people in their housing," she said.
Laven also discussed the "unsheltered," which currently stands at 790 people. Laven said that this community has unique needs and are the most difficult to place in housing. Some have behavioral health conditions, such as substance use disorder, she said.
"Those are the folks who are the most visible in terms of experiencing homelessness," she said. "We also know that many tend to be more disruptive in our community."
The collaborative is working with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to find this population permanent supportive housing. It's a large number, so they're seeking out resources to figure out a solution.
"That is an area of concern for us," she said. "We're looking to determine what some avenues of support may be, so that we can expand those opportunities and get folks into housing."
Laven said that she's optimistic about the county's homeless recidivism numbers. In the final quarter of 2020, the number of people who re-experienced homelessness within two years was 20 percent. For those who receive permanent supportive housing, the recidivism rate drops to 5 percent.
"What that tells us is that those who are receiving the most amount of support are also the most likely to be successful in maintaining their housing," she said.
Johnson echoed that point and said case management is critical in keeping people in permanent supportive housing, including in rural and outlying communities.
"Each pocket has to be addressed a little bit differently," she said. "What is happening in the Ridgecrest area may not fit the same as Lake Isabella."