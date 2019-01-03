Ignacio Tapia, the homeless National Guard veteran who was discovered sitting in an east Bakersfield alley Dec. 23, is a little better off than he was 72 hours ago.
Tapia, discharged from Memorial Hospital earlier in the day, had asked a Lyft driver to drop him off at his nephew's apartment on Monterey Street. But the nephew wasn't home, and in any case there would have been little room for him; Tapia's wife had already claimed the couch, and two children were sleeping on the floor. So Tapia waited outside, seated on a box because he could not stand on his own. Passersby spotted him there and were concerned.
A Facebook campaign started by Audrey Chavez, director of Bakersfield's AIDS Project, soon got Tapia a wheelchair, blankets, clothes, food and eventually a bed at a homeless shelter.
He was later returned to Memorial Hospital because, since diabetic ulcers on his feet had rendered Tapia non-ambulatory, the shelter could not meet his needs.
Chavez, who has since followed up with Tapia, has been working with Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and Memorial's Robin Mangarin Scott, among others, to get Tapia in a better and more permanent situation.
"They have been wonderful to me," Tapia said Dec. 26 night from his hospital bed. "I don't know what I would have done without them."
Chavez said she has asked Tapia's caregivers whether he might be discharged to a skilled nursing facility, and she suggested he enroll in a payee program such as Stewards Inc. that would manage his money and pay his bills. Tapia, she said, has an income from Cal Vets.
"The community response and outpouring of compassion is humbling and so needed," Chavez wrote in a text message. "There is so much that can be done for the (other) Ignacios in Kern County.
"I spoke with his nurse and she said he is sleeping and had eaten well. They are waiting on reports and will have info soon. I’m glad he is resting, in care and a plan of action is being put together for him ..."
