The number of homeless people in Kern County increased by 19 percent, or 250 people, in the past year, according to a report released Wednesday from this year's homeless count.
The count, which took place in January, identified 1,580 homeless people in Kern compared to 1,330 in 2019.
The vast majority of those counted, 63.5 percent — or 1,004 people — were unsheltered, meaning they sleep in parks, empty buildings and cars, primarily in metro Bakersfield area. Seven of them were children.
The federal government requires communities receiving certain federal funds to do a homeless count annually. In 2019, the count found a 50 percent increase in Kern County's homeless population over 2018, when 885 homeless people were counted.
While that works out to a 95 percent increase from 2018 to 2020, part of the increase is likely due to an undercount of the homeless previously, Laven said. A major increase in volunteers in 2019 and 2020 has provided a more accurate picture of the homeless situation, she said.
However, lack of affordable housing is believed to be the main culprit in driving up shelter numbers and pushing people onto the streets.
"The ultimate issue is the way you solve homelessness is housing, and what we need is more housing that's affordable," Laven said.
One bright spot in the data is a decrease in homeless veterans; this year, there were 107 compared to 123 last year, the report said.
Among the other findings of this year's count:
- Families with children made up 14 percent of the homeless population, with children accounting for almost 9 percent, or 142, of those counted
- Among families with children, 15 percent did not have shelter
- 88.5 percent, or 1,398, of the homeless counted were in metro Bakersfield, 148 (9.4 percent) were in west Kern and 34 (2.1 percent) were in east Kern
- 60 percent of the 1,398 homeless in metro Bakersfield were unsheltered, an increase of 31 percent over 2019's numbers
- Of the unsheltered homeless in metro Bakersfield, 201 (24 percent) were found in east Bakersfield, 185 (22 percent) were in southwest Bakersfield, 127 (15 percent) were in central Bakersfield, 67 (8 percent) were along the Kern River, 65 (8 percent) were in Rosedale, and 47 (6 percent) were in Oildale
- 562 of those counted reported having a substance abuse problem, 316 reported a serious mental illness, 84 were domestic violence survivors
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who represents parts of downtown and East Bakersfield — shown in the report to be the most impacted areas by homelessness — said the report underscored the continued need for more resources to address the problem, and the importance of working together and adding more shelter capacity.
"That site can't come soon enough," he said of the city's planned shelter at the Calcot Limited building on East Brundage Lane, slated to open this fall. "Unfortunately this crisis isn't going away and the data we received today showed that it's only growing."
Once the immediate need of shelter is provided for, Gonzales said, "harder conversations" are necessary, particularly to address the homeless with substance abuse and mental health problems.
(11) comments
How many of the homeless are sick with Covid, does anyone know this?
STOP spending our tax dollars on building shelters. All shelters do is create a magnet for these people. Years ago Denver had a problem and they started a campaign to get people to stop giving handouts to these people.
You have people that don’t want to take responsibility in life and that covers 80% of the homeless, the other 20% are truly destitute.
Solution: Pick them up - take them to”your” shelter- wake them up at 7am - then work detail from 8 to 5 . Let’s see how soon they will want to get the “ heck out of Dodge”. You have vagrancy Laws - start enforcing them and tell the ACLU to take a hike , maybe they might want to help cover the cost. 🤪
@take action now- All of the shelters that I have been in have a wake up time of 5am or before, depending on where your sleeping area is located. I am still on "shelter time", even after over 15 years off the streets! No one gets to sleep in as you think they do.
As the weather warms up a lot of people and their children will want to play in the cool river water. Take my word folks, do not play in the water below Manor. The transients have camps in the riverbed and guess where all their waste going?
They didn't just appear out of thin air. Quit making it so easy to find hand outs in Kern County. The grapevine is alive and well with this culture....
Maybe the city can send them to sit in the shade under the new shelter they built at Lowell Park this week?
If they are anything like the homeless that live in N.Y., only 20% want to NOT be homeless, and will accept help. Many have been bused up here from L.A. Maybe they should be sent back. Eventually, people will begin to suffer from "compassion fatigue."
Compassion fatigue? Usage of the term contemplates initial demonstration of compassion. A quick check of the message boards (and initiatives like -- use the homeless to clean up highway garbage trash), suggests that if there is fatigue regarding homelessness it's born out of unexercised minds.
Zeppo- Can you show us any proof that the homeless are being bused from L.A. to Bako? There is a bus ticket referral program that is funding by donations and the person gets a ticket to return to their town of choice, where they have relatives waiting for their arrival. It's not just "put them on a bus & get rid of them"! Kern isn't the friendliest place to be homeless in, ya know!
I wonder if other counties are exporting to us........
Santa Barbara is notorious for busing out their undesirables to other county's
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.