The number of homeless people in Kern County increased 19 percent in the past year, according to results of this year's point in time homeless count in Kern County released Wednesday.
The count, which took place on January 23 and 24, identified 1,580 homeless people in Kern compared to 1,330 in 2019.
“The (count) shows addressing homelessness remains one of the most pressing issues facing our community,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative in a news release. “We must continue our collective efforts to provide wrap around services and find permanent housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, until everyone living in Kern County has a place to call home.”
The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, which released the numbers, said an increase in volunteers this year contributed to the higher number of homeless year over year.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
I wonder if other counties are exporting to us........
