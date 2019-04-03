The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a “transient” person who allegedly walked into the Poly Clinic at 2145 Niles St. armed with a BB gun on Wednesday.
At 2:45 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the clinic on a report that a man described as transiet was possibly armed with a firearm.
Deputies arrived at the clinic and initiated an evacuation, which involved a mother and her two children who were in an exam room, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Once the clinic was evacuated, the report says deputies located the suspect inside the waiting room and detained him without incident.
The suspect was said to be a 22-year-old man who frequents the area and had been seen by staff on multiple occasions.
He was booked at the Central Receiving Facility.
