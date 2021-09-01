Homeless intakes jumped midway through 2021 as spending on mitigation increased

Although Bakersfield has strengthened its response to homelessness, significant challenges remain.
At a City Council meeting on Wednesday, the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative revealed the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in Kern County increased sharply from April to June of this year.
According to collaborative statistics, the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time increased from 445 in the first three months of 2021 to 805 in the subsequent three months. At the same time, the number of people achieving permanent housing increased only slightly, from 206 to 231.
The jump may not have been as high had first-time homelessness not dropped steeply in the first quarter of 2021. In the last three months of 2020, or the fourth quarter, 765 people experienced homelessness for the first time.
Still, the most recent figure represents the highest number of people entering homelessness in the last year, according to collaborative data.
Collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven said, however, the increase could partly be a result of greater local efforts to address homelessness.
“We know that we have significantly ramped up our opportunities to touch those who are experiencing homelessness and who are on the streets,” she said during the meeting. “It’s highly likely that this is an indicator that we’re actually reaching out to folks that we may not have encountered for the first time.”
The collaborative’s presentation came as part of a larger discussion on homelessness conducted by the council on Wednesday. A part of that discussion was an analysis of city policies by the city manager’s and city attorney’s offices brought on by the passage of an anti-camping ordinance in Los Angeles.
The new Los Angeles ordinance prevents homeless encampments in most public spaces. There had been some discussion that Bakersfield should follow in LA’s footsteps with its own camping ordinance. However, the city manager’s analysis found that Bakersfield actually had a stronger set of ordinances than Los Angeles, which had allowed the city to avoid deeper challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s homelessness response has been fueled by funds from the voter-approved one-cent sales tax increase, the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure. Bakersfield now spends $11 million per year on homeless mitigation and has funded 400 new shelter beds over the last three years.
But despite the surge in funding, the need for homeless services is also projected to increase. This year, the collaborative projects 690 units of permanent supportive housing will be needed with only 526 vouchers expected to be available and 48 new housing units for the homeless. The need is expected to increase greatly in 2022, when 873 permanent supportive housing units are projected to be needed, while 232 vouchers are expected to be available and 114 new units should come online.
“That’s not near enough to reach our demand,” said Deborah Johnson, chair of the collaborative’s governing board. “Housing availability, a 1 percent vacancy rate, this is directly impacting our ability to additional outflow out of our system and this is an area where we all need to pay attention to.”
The collaborative is waiting to make a determination on increasing the number of emergency beds available at local shelters. COVID-19, for one, has made it difficult to assess the need for additional beds, Laven told the council. Additionally, two homeless shelters in Bakersfield both opened last year, making it unclear whether additional emergency beds are needed or if resources would be better spent in other areas.
“I think we need to look at it a little bit longer,” Laven said, “on whether or not we have the level of demand.”