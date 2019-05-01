A homeless encampment near an abandoned business on the edge of downtown was getting a lot of negative attention Wednesday.
On social media and beyond.
In a year when homelessness in Bakersfield has increased, photos of people living on the edge of a sidewalk in front of a boarded up building near the Smart & Final food store near F Street were both familiar and upsetting to scores of people who responded.
"I am hoping to get our City’s attention ... This is getting terrible. No one will do anything. Can anyone get me in touch with our Mayor? I have already tried Councilman," wrote Sandie Wheeler Johnson in a post Wednesday morning.
The post received dozens of comments, but others who shared the post received hundreds more.
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose ward includes downtown, responded to the original Facebook post, both in comments and by showing up in person at the scene.
It wasn't the first time he's been there trying to find a solution.
"Code Enforcement has inspected the area and found numerous violations with a number of properties," Gonzales wrote. "Code will notify the appropriate property owners and continue the administrative process through abatement."
But the frustration among area residents was palpable, and the words "administrative process" didn't seem to capture their sense of urgency.
The most recent point-in-time count found a 50 percent increase in homelessness in Bakersfield over the past year. As a result transient individuals are becoming more visible.
"Some people think we have the ability to arrest anyone who's homeless," Gonzales said as he surveyed the scene Wednesday. "That's not the case."
But Gonzales is optimistic. Thanks to the passage of Measure N last November, an expected influx of millions of sales tax dollars should help the city address the ballooning homeless population.
Rapid response teams equipped to confront encampments, provide information on homeless services to individuals and clean up the sites are part of an emerging plan.
And over the next three years, 100 new police officers are expected to be on the street.
And additional shelter space is coming too, intended to relieve pressure on the city's two shelters.
"I'm pretty responsive," Gonzales said. "City staff is responsive.
"We are well aware of the problem and we are responding."
But as Gonzales spoke with some of those who have found themselves living against a boarded-up building, their meager belongings stuffed into boxes and shopping carts, the problem seemed even more difficult.
"Living rough" is how a man who would identify himself only as Buck described the conditions.
"I was born and raised here," he said. He said he was part of East Bakersfield High's class of 1987.
He's been kicked out of the Salvation Army for not following the rules, he said. Someone gives him ramen when he cleans up the parking lot.
Nearby, Stephanie Eakles, 35, sat on the hard, dirty concrete as a dog named Baby Girl slept next to her on a comforter.
"I've struggled real bad," Eakles said. "A lot of us are trying real hard. We go to church."
But drug addiction is powerful, she said, and medical detox centers are needed to help people free themselves.
"It's really a disease," she said of drugs. "But sometimes it helps you cope."
Just feet away, dead weeds fill a parking lot planter, just one more sign that the owners of the dead business are not paying attention.
"Code enforcement has been out here several times," Gonzales said. "Certainly when there is a vacant building, someone or something will fill that void."
