Hundreds of volunteers will fan out across Kern County on Friday, venturing into parks and alleys and looking under bridges and along the Kern River, to get an accurate idea of the county's homeless population.
The annual point-in-time homeless count has taken on major significance this year as homelessness has reached a crisis point — locally and statewide — that has the public demanding action and local leaders scrambling to find meaningful fixes for a seemingly intractable problem.
The event Friday will be a small but significant step in this effort: getting a handle on the size of the problem.
"In my opinion homelessness is the number one issue impacting our community right next to public safety," said Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who is participating in the count. "It’s the issue I hear about from my constituents every single day."
Others agree.
“This is, in my opinion, the most critical thing we will do in 2020,” Supervisor Leticia Perez said at a board meeting in November.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities receiving certain federal funds to conduct a count of all unsheltered people in the last week of January every other year, though most communities conduct the count annually. A count of the sheltered homeless population is required every year.
State and federal funding levels are tied to the numbers captured by the yearly survey. The data also helps to identify local trends among the homeless population such as housing access, mental illness and transportation problems.
The 2019 count found a 50 percent increase in Kern County's homeless population. It also corresponded with an increase of volunteers who participated in conducting the count, from about 150 in prior years to 300.
This year more than 600 people signed up to volunteer.
On Thursday night, starting at 8 p.m., the homeless spending the night in shelters will be counted. Then between 4 and 8 a.m. Friday, volunteers will conduct the count of unsheltered people.
"The most vulnerable out there are the ones at 4 a.m. sleeping on a park bench," said Jan Lemucchi, chair of the point-in-time count committee. "Those are the people we need to count."
Volunteers will be out in all areas of the county, including Taft, Delano, Wasco, Ridgecrest, Frazier Park, Mojave and California City, Lemucchi said.
New this year, volunteers will use an app on a mobile device to count the homeless rather than a paper survey that was completed in the past. This should lead to a quicker turnaround in getting final numbers, Lemucchi said.
