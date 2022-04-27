Homeless collaborative sees bright spots in annual survey of local population

A survey of Kern County’s homeless population showed a slight increase since 2020, the last time a similar survey was conducted. Still, the survey showed more of the county’s homeless population had shelter when compared to the results from 2020, an indication the city and county’s focus on increasing the number of available beds is having an impact.
The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative released the results of the 2022 Point-In-Time Count on Wednesday. The annual survey is meant to provide a snapshot of a community’s homeless population and used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine funding allocations.
The count is typically conducted in January by sending volunteers throughout the county to interview and log people sleeping outside or in shelters. The collaborative last conducted an in-person point-in-time count in 2020, right before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, the collaborative used data stored in its electronic database to estimate there were 2,150 people experiencing homelessness in the county. However, due to the differing methodologies, the collaborative said 2021 data should not be compared to this year’s count.
In 2022, the point-in-time count identified 1,603 homeless individuals in Kern County, compared to 1,580 identified in 2020.
A total of 875 of those individuals had shelter in 2022, compared with 576 in 2020, according to the count.
Collaborative volunteers located 728 people, or 45 percent, sleeping in parks, empty buildings, cars or other areas not meant for human habitation. In 2020, that number was 1,004.
“This is the first time in recent memory that we have been able to flip from having most of those experiencing homelessness being unsheltered to now the majority is sheltered,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the homeless collaborative. “And that’s huge because we know that every night that somebody spends on a park bench, on concrete, or in a riverbed is extraordinarily unhealthy, harmful and it’s not safe.”
Since the last time the collaborative conducted an in-person point-in-time count, the number of beds available to homeless individuals for temporary shelter has effectively doubled. Both the city and county have utilized funds from a variety of sources to create two new homeless shelters and existing shelters have also expanded.
The vast majority of unsheltered homeless individuals reside in Bakersfield, according to the count, which located 612 in metro Bakersfield and 39 in rural Bakersfield. Delano, at 36, had the second highest unsheltered homeless population.
Count volunteers located five unaccompanied homeless children and 75 adults with at least one child.
A total of 95 homeless veterans were included in the count.
Three transgender individuals and one ungendered person were also identified.
Seventy-one percent of survey respondents identified as white. The second highest proportion were those identifying as Black, who made up 23 percent of the total