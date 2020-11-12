The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is seeking 500 volunteers to participate in the 2021 Point in Time Count.
Scheduled to take place Jan. 27, the annual count is meant to be a one-day snapshot of the county’s homeless population. Results determine the amount of funds local agencies can receive from federal and state grants.
“BKRHC relies on hundreds of volunteers to canvass communities across Kern County, so that every person experiencing homelessness is counted,” BKRHC Executive Director Anna Laven said in a news release. “The data they gather plays a pivotal role in tracking our efforts to address homelessness and informing our planning efforts going forward.”
During the count, homeless service providers tabulate those staying in shelters and temporary housing programs, while teams of up to four are dispatched to different areas of the county to find those who are unsheltered. Those volunteers typically help homeless individuals complete an in-depth questionnaire, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the guidelines may change.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which runs the count nationwide, is expected to release new rules soon related to COVID-19. This year's count may just be "headcount only."
Local organizers also expressed concern for the virus.
“Our top priority every year is protecting the health and safety of everyone involved in the PIT Count, both volunteers and individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Deborah Johnson, BKRHC Governing Board Chair and California Veterans Assistance Foundation executive director. “We are working diligently on additional protocols and procedures for our volunteers in light of COVID-19.”
Volunteers will receive personal protective equipment and the Homeless Collaborative has developed social distance protocols.
The public can sign up at www.2021pitcount.com. Everyone who participates must sign up online and register for a two-hour training session. The training sessions will be held in January in locations across Kern County.
For more information, email pitcount@bkrhc.org.