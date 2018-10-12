The Kern County Homeless Collaborative is calling on local property owners to step up and offer rooms for Kern County’s most vulnerable residents.
At a press conference Friday morning Housing Authority of Kern Assistant Director Heather Kimmel said the collaborative had identified 60 homeless persons who had agreed to receive support, but the collaborative did not have any rooms to in which to house them.
“We’re at a critical point in this work,” Kimmel said. “We’re asking our community, those with rental properties, those who know people with rental properties, to please come forward and contact us about our program.”
Those identified by the collaborative were selected because they were the most likely to die on the streets, she said. The Collaborative will provide rental assistance and casework to the selected individuals, but needs 50 rooms in order to place the individuals in housing.
The collaborative hopes to have the housing secured by Nov. 1 in order to house 50 people before the holiday season.
“This is an aggressive goal, but we know that if Kern County rallies together as it always does, it can be accomplished,” Kimmel said.
Those interested in providing a rental unit may call Monique Davis at the Housing Authority at 661-631-8500 ext. 1300.
During the press conference, collaborative leaders also detailed their plans for $3.8 million in one-time state funds the group hopes to receive in November.
The funds will give the organization an unprecedented opportunity to effect homelessness in Kern County.
“We’ve never seen this before,” said Jessica Janssen, homelessness projects manager for United Way of Kern. “It’s a big allocation of money for Kern County, and we plan on maximizing it so we can make as big an impact as possible as quickly as possible.”
Two state sources provided the funds, the Housing Emergency Aid Program and the California Emergency Solutions and Housing Program.
With the money it receives from the state, the Collaborative plans to provide more than a thousand beds through various housing assistance programs.
If all goes as planned, the collaborative could immediately expand existing shelters by up to 80 beds and provide 300 beds for homelessness prevention, 564 rapid re-housing beds, 300 motel days of motel vouchers for homeless persons in rural areas and temporary housing for up to 300 homeless persons over the next three years.
The collaborative also plans to increase resources to long-term housing access programs.
Janssen said she hopes to have at least some of the programs functioning by next month.
Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will also get in on the action in November. Janssen said the department’s REACH program would expand by putting 15 to 20 additional street outreach workers on the ground every day.
She said the outreach workers would meet homeless people where they are at and direct them to services.
A January count by the collaborative identified 885 homeless persons in Kern County, an almost certain undercount, Janssen said.
The number represented a 9 percent increase over the last year’s count.
