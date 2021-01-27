The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative completed the 2021 Point in Time Count on Wednesday.
Normally conducted using hundreds of volunteers, who fan out across Kern County to survey homeless populations, operations were handled differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The collaborative used data from all emergency shelters and navigation centers and case management data from the county's Homeless Management Information System to get a snapshot of the people experiencing homelessness in Kern, according to a news release.
“We’ve made significant improvements in the quality of client data in our HMIS,” Anna Laven, BKRHC executive director, said in the news release. “The fact that we are able to conduct a PIT Count without the traditional in-person volunteer effort is a testament to the excellent work our service providers have done to improve data collection, quality and sharing. This data allows us to better plan and direct our resources to address homelessness in our community.”
The data collected will go through a review process before being adopted by the collaborative's board of directors and submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In 2020, the PIT count found 1,580 homeless individuals in the county, a 19% increase from the year before. Due to COVID-19, the collaborative expects another increase this year.
Final results are expected to be shared with the public in March.