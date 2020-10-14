The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative has announced over $220,000 in grant funding to local homeless service providers for prevention and containment of coronavirus.
Funded through California’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program, the funds will be used before the end of the year for prevention and personal protective equipment, transportation of homeless individuals to medical care facilities, food, information technology and isolation of those impacted by COVID-19.
“Our homeless service providers are moving swiftly to help our homeless neighbors contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Collaborative Director Anna Laven. “These grant allocations are funding innovative programs in every part of Kern County, so we can keep our COVID-19 transmission rates low and focus our attention on reopening the economy and implementing long-term solutions to address homelessness in our community.”
The following are organizations that received funding:
- The Mission at Kern County, $11,000
- Shar-On, $30,000
- Adventist Health, $12,000
- Kern County Network for Children, $5,000
- Bakersfield Homeless Center, $55,000
- Alliance Against Family Violence and Domestic Assault, $5,000
- All of Us or None, $25,000
- Clinica Sierra Vista, $25,000
- Women’s Center - High Desert, Inc., $5,000
- Flood Ministries Bakersfield, $42,000
- California Veterans Assistance Foundation, $8,657