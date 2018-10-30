The 4th District will be getting a little cleaner over the next year thanks to the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Supervisor David Couch.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new agreement with the Homeless Center that will fund part-time work crews to clean up parts of the 4th District during a supervisors meeting Oct. 23.
Couch has pledged $20,000 from his discretionary budget. The money could fund a crew of four to six one day a week for a year.
The crews will be performing litter and weed removal, basic cleanup and other beautification tasks in the areas of Delano, McFarland, Wasco, Lost Hills and Shafter areas of the 4th District, but could expand in the future.
Couch said in a news release he hoped to spur a community-wide effort to get additional funds for the program to fund the crews five days per week.
“This is a win-win for the community,” he said. “We can clean up our community and put homeless people to work, and when you put homeless people to work, they begin the journey to self-sufficiency.”
He added that he hoped to introduce additional outreach efforts for homeless people in outlying areas of the 4th District.
The Homeless Center recruits its tenants to work on the crews in order to give job experience to those who need it.
The city of Bakersfield as well as Caltrans pay for similar agreements with the Homeless Center.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to better serve individuals experiencing homelessness and crises caused by extreme poverty,” said Louis Gill, Homeless Center executive director. “We are thankful to Supervisor Couch for investing in this program and look forward to this new partnership.”
