Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill announces resignation

Louis Gill has resigned from Bethany Services Inc., the nonprofit that operates the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.
“Under the leadership of Louis Gill both organizations have witnessed a transformation in the way we offer services to our families, and we grew from a small operation to one offering a robust, full line of services which include housing, counseling, job development and more," Board Chairwoman Michelle Oxford said in a news release.
The board will now seek a replacement for Gill, who will assist with the transition.
“It has been a true privilege to lead these organizations and an honor to work alongside some of the best people I have known," Gill said in the release. "As much as I love the people we serve, the staff, and fighting for those who don’t have a voice, after 21 years I believe the time has come for a change."