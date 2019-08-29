In just 96 hours the Mosley family received their dream house, and they still can't believe they get to call it their "forever home."
A day after their big "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" "move that bus" reveal, the excitement, shock and surprise is still hitting the family hard, said matriarch Jessica Mosley.
"The stir of emotions leading up to getting off the bus and hearing the roar of all of our family was exciting itself," she said. "It was so emotional once they moved the bus, I told somebody I must have really low expectations because it blew my mind. It was so overwhelming. It was a good cry."
As if getting a new house wasn't exciting enough, Thursday was also proclaimed Mosley Family Day by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh.
HGTV crews, John Balfanz Homes, Inc., and hundreds of volunteers worked around the clock the last week to construct a new home for the family of seven.
The result is a huge upgrade from the one story, three bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home owned by Mosley's mother, Pam Chapin.
They can now call a modern, boho Spanish, 2,400 sq. ft. house with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms their home on Enger Street in west Bakersfield.
"I was excited and sad because we have so many old memories in the old house, but now we have a new house and we're going to start with new memories," said Cheyenne Mosley, 16, when asked what she thought when she first saw the home Wednesday.
Mosley is a social worker for Kern Bridges, a local foster care and adoption agency. She has two biological children and in 2017 adopted three children after meeting them on a foster care campout.
Last year, the family lived with Mosley's father, but after he died in a motorcycle accident, they moved in with her mother in Rosedale.
Chapin said she could still feel his presence in the new home.
"I was really sad at first because my husband and I lived here and the kids came over to swim and barbecue all the time," she said. "When I walked through the door and looked to the left, he was there," referring to some of his personal items that have been put on display.
"I'll probably sit and look at that all the time," she added.
How long will it take the family to realize this new house is all theirs? "Probably forever," they all answered.
"I had to sit in my room by myself and I'm sitting on the bed like I'm a guest, and I don't want to touch anything," Mosley said. "The kids have been very emotional as well. Miguel going into his room fell and sobbed and wept and so did Darren, the designer."
Mosley said this experience has humbled her children and allowed them to see there are good people in the world. She hopes her family's story will open other people's eyes to adopting older children.
"If it wasn't for me, Cheyenne, Annie and Miguel would have emancipated out of foster care, they were pretty much deemed unadoptable," she said. "The stigma that comes along with foster care sometimes in the media, in the stories you hear, are always the bad side of foster care and adoption. I hope this brings light to people who are considering it. If you show up, it's more than some people did."
The family's episode is expected to air sometime in 2020 on HGTV.
