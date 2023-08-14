A cyber attack on a Southern California property listing service has crippled Bakersfield’s home sales industry — and there’s no word on when things will return to normal.
Since Rappatoni Corp. reported Wednesday morning its third-party cloud service provider was experiencing network problems, its local multiple listing service contracted by the Bakersfield Association of Realtors has been unable to update property information posted to various websites.
That means buyers are not being informed whether a property listed for sale has already entered escrow, or whether a new home has been put on the market, unless their agent types in the information manually for every website.
“This could impact a lot of people’s bottom lines,” Bakersfield agent William Gordon said Monday.
He recalled helping a client select eight properties Sunday to tour, only to learn that “only two were still available.”
The situation is particularly hard on sellers who can expect to receive fewer offers during the MLS outage, Gordon said, adding that he questions the value of even listing a property for sale until the service returns.
“I think it’s also just commerce is based on frictionless data and transactions, and so when you have friction with something like this, … it’s like we’re having to go back to the pre-internet data where they published the MLS monthly.”
BAR has told local members the problem was a cyber attack and that they should continue to share their listing updates with the association online. It said those updates are sent out by email every two hours, adding that it is also coordinating with sites like Zillow to keep posted property profiles current.