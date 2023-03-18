 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home prices dip — then rise — amid ‘craziest market I’ve ever seen’

Gary Crabtree

Gary Crabtree

 Courtesy photo

Bakersfield’s home market may have kicked into crazy mode.

The primary gauge of local housing prices — the existing-home sales median, at which point half the houses sold for more money and half went for less — stood still in December before sliding 2.7 percent in January.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases