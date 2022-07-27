Home price median slipping again as interest rate hikes limit buying power

New data shows Bakersfield is on pace for a third-consecutive monthly decline in median home sale prices amid rising interest rates and an abrupt reversal in the local balance between supply and demand.
Appraiser Gary Crabtree reported Wednesday this month's median to date stands at $372,500, or 2.1 percent less than June's final number. That's still slightly above January's median, but it's almost 5 percent lower than the peak the local market reached in April.
Meanwhile, the pandemic-era trend of home sellers receiving multiple bids has slowed noticeably, and homebuyers are weighing whether to take on riskier loan products known as adjustable-rate mortgages. Their purchasing power is declining as a result of Federal Reserve rate increases designed to slow inflationary forces that threaten the national economy.
The good news, Bakersfield Association of Realtors President Anna Albiar said, is that the market slowdown gives homebuyers more to time to consider their purchase. There's less reason to be rushed into the possibility of buyer's remorse.
"I would say that gives buyers a comfortable breathing room to where they’re not having to make drastic increases so quickly and on the spot,” she said.
But Crabtree sees a big drawback to recent rate hikes by the Fed, including its decision Wednesday to raise a key rate three-quarters of a percentage point. He said by email that the upward rate trend is "going to be a killer for the middle-income families."
A buyer at Bakersfield's current price median, he noted, will have to pay $2,270 per month — principal, interest, taxes and insurance included — and they will need to earn $90,800 per year to qualify for the home loan.
"How many families do we have making $90,000 (per) year?" he asked, noting that only about one in three families in Bakersfield can qualify for a median-priced home in the city.
Figures Crabtree released last week summarizing Bakersfield's June market activity pointed to a significant change in local supply and demand.
For about the past two years, supply had been very tight, while demand had been strong. That's no longer the case.
Current listings, which are a measure of supply, rose 36 percent in June to reach 828, ending the month more than double the inventory that was available for purchase one year earlier.
Demand, as gauged by closed sales of new and existing homes, declined by 5.5 percent in June. That month's total of 82 transactions was 22 percent lower than a year before.
Albiar, the association president, said homebuyers are having a hard time finding homes priced under about $300,000. She added it's forcing them to reassess their purchasing power.
"The price range that we're struggling with is under the median price point — well below the median price," Albiar said.
As interested buyers reassess, she said, they are considering loan options such as adjustable-rate mortgages, which were popular in the run-up to the housing bust in 2006-07 but which then fell out of favor because of the financial risk they entail.