Bakersfield's home market continues to strengthen in one key measure and local real estate agents say it's partly because people with higher-end houses are selling to newcomers and then leaving the state.
The city's median home sale price shot up 3.7 percent in August alone. A shortage of listings during this sellers market is part of the reason, but local Realtors say it's also because more upper-end homes are being listed for sale lately — and they're being snapped up by people priced out of coastal markets.
Bakersfield Realtor Mary Christenson said home shoppers come every weekend from other parts of California to look at houses they could never afford where they're currently living. Often, she said, they end up buying from locals looking for a way out of California.
"Many of (the sellers) are moving out of state because of the tax situation and (they feel) it’s just ridiculous and it’s not going to get any better," she said. "That’s the general feeling.”
A quirk in local market signals from August bolsters agents' assertion that homes priced above about $300,000, which had moved slowly early during the past year, are now finding buyers.
The number of homes listed for sale in the city rose 6.2 percent — a welcome surge in supply — while demand as measured by homes sold plummeted almost 24 percent. In normal circumstances that would signal the sales season is winding down and prices are softening.
Instead, local appraiser Gary Crabtree reported, the city's median sale price rose to $289,975, just 3.5 percent shy of Bakersfield's 2005 record. That indicates higher-end properties are selling in greater number.
Ronda Newport, president of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, explained some of the situation as more people packing up their belongings, putting them in a trailer or storage and leaving Bakersfield with little idea what they'll do next.
"It just feels so uncertain," she said of sellers' general sentiment lately. Sellers she has talked to "don't know where they're going to go but they take off and settle someplace and that's where they're going to be."
Bakersfield real estate professional Frank St. Clair didn't dispute there's a trend but explained there are a host of reasons for the increase in the city's sale median, which is defined as the price at which half the homes sold for more and half went for less.
He said the local inventory of homes for sale remains limited, wages are generally strong, oil prices have recovered somewhat and people are spending less on expenses such as entertainment and dining out, which frees up money to set aside for housing.
Plus, buyers are coming in from other parts of the state where housing is way more expensive, St. Clair said. And, he added, people at the higher end of the market do appear to be selling and then taking off.
"There's kind of a mix of those kind of things," he said.
He predicted the city's median sale price will top $305,000 next spring. "Unless interest rates go up dramatically, I think by springtime it's probably going to be there."