RENTAL MARKET UPDATE

The cost of renting an apartment in Bakersfield continued to rise over the summer as vacancy rates dipped to historic lows, according to data released Monday by ASU Commercial.

The city's overall vacancy rate, which stood at 3.28 percent as recently as the fourth quarter of last year, went from a very low 1.46 percent in the second quarter to 1.35 percent in the third.

"Just when we thought the market couldn't get any tighter …," ASU Senior Vice President Marc Thurston wrote in an email.

He noted asking rents for studios and lofts were up 2.43 percent, one-bedrooms were up 2.76 percent, two-bedrooms were up 3.11 percent and three-bedrooms were up 3.06 percent.

A few locations saw a slight increase in vacancy, he wrote. It happened with three-bedroom apartments in the city's northwest and in one-, two- and three-bedrooms in the southwest, he stated.

"Perhaps this is due to seasonal homebuying which would have been underway in the third quarter?" he wrote.