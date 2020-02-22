The 34th annual Bakersfield Home & Garden Show is making sure that it’s keeping up with modern times, according to the owner of the event’s production company.
More than 100 vendors are selling all of the necessities for home improvement throughout four buildings and two courtyards at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Whether flooring, plumbing or a garage door are needed, the event has all of that and much more.
“I like having a variety of vendors housed in each building,” said Jamie Rodriguez, owner of G&G Productions. “I think it can draw (vendors) more attention when you have an air conditioning company set up next to gourmet roasted nuts.”
Rodriguez said that the show has evolved immensely since her mother started the event in 1986. She got involved in the family business in 2001 and has been hooked ever since.
“We’ve had to revamp everything. We’ve really had to reinvent ourselves just to stay current,” said Rodriguez.
She explained that her company struggled during the recession of 2008 when 35 percent of the companies in their database went out of business. In 2020, Rodriguez is optimistic about the current state of the market.
“People are wanting to buy things a lot more now,” she said. “I actually got an email from someone saying that our show was too large and they had to come back the next day because they were that interested. That’s the first time that’s ever happened.”
Eric and Lindsey Bennett from the HGTV show “Desert Flippers” gave some interior design tips on Saturday and touched on the current trends in their industry. Things such as “warm greys,” “earthy elements” and “throwback elements” are in vogue at the moment, according to Lindsey. The duo will also appear again on Sunday at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m.
There are numerous food and drink vendors set up across the fairgrounds as well. Live music performances will be some of Sunday’s highlights, according to Rodriguez.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is also issuing “Child IDs” for anybody interested. The purpose of the ID is that if a child is lost, they can show authorities the card to help reconnect them with their family faster, according to KCSO representatives.
There are also inflatables for children at the event, along with various kids workshops.
The show will be closing out for the season on Sunday and will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on the Home & Garden show, including a full list of exhibitors and a complete schedule, visit bakersfieldhomeshows.com.
