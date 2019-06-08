The Bakersfield Home and Remodel Show is set to wrap up its run Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
The event, which started on Friday, will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Exhibitors will offer attendees a variety of products and services to spruce up and refurbish their homes. Admission is $10 for adults, with children getting in for free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
For more information, visit bakersfieldhomeshows.com.
