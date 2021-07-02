Holocaust survivor to speak via Zoom event on July 8

The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield, in conjunction with the Central Valley Holocaust Button Memorial, will host a talk July 8 with Holocaust survivor Dr. Eva Eger.
Eger, known as the Ballerina of Auschwitz, will share her inspiring story during a Zoom event.
The Hungary native was just a teenager when she and her family were sent to Auschwitz, experiencing one of the worst evils the human race has ever known.
In addition to her clinical practice in La Jolla, and faculty appointment at UC San Diego, the human dignity advocate is frequently invited to speaking engagements throughout the United States and abroad.
She is the author of the 2017 New York Times bestseller "The Choice: Embrace the Possible" — a book Oprah Winfrey said left her "forever changed"— and the 2020 follow-up, "The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life."
The event will take place at 6 p.m. July 8 on Zoom. Space is limited and attendees must register in advance at chabadofbakersfield.com/eger. Cost is $20 for the talk. Sponsorship opportunities are available for $180 (includes a signed copy of "The Choice") and $360 (includes signed copies of "The Choice" and "The Gift").
For more information, call 661-834-1512 or email info@chabadofbakersfield.com.