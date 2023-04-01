 Skip to main content
Holocaust survivor to share her story on April 23

Honey Girl of Auschwitz

Esther Basch, who was known as “the Honey Girl of Auschwitz," will share her story on April 23 at Stockdale High School in an event presented by Chabad Jewish Community Center and the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial.

 Courtesy of Chabad Jewish Community Center

On April 23, the Chabad Jewish Community Center and The Central Valley Holocaust Memorial invite the community to hear Esther Basch's personal recount of her harrowing experience in the Auschwitz death camps.

Basch, a 94-year-old resident of Prescott, Ariz., has been dubbed "the Honey Girl of Auschwitz." Her unique story tells a journey of horrific atrocities and the beauty of forgiveness. Her powerful tale captivates audiences of all kinds. She shares her genuine, universal love of humankind that helped her survive her own nightmare, in a poignant way to motivate others.

