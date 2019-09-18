Holocaust survivor Jacob Eisenbach, 96, from Lodz, Poland, will be sharing his story of Hitler's Third Reich and issues of hatred, discrimination and intolerance on Nov. 10 at Cal State Bakersfield.
Tickets cost $18, $10 CSUB students and $15 for faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at www.jacobeisenbach.eventbrite.com.
The talk is put on by the Chabad Jewish Community Center and CSUB and will be held at 4 p.m. at the Doré Theater.
After the war, Eisenbach emigrated to the United States with his family in 1950. He practiced dentistry for 60 years until he retired at the age of 92, in 2015.
He is the sole survivor of his family. It has been and continues to be Eisenbach's mission to eliminate the scourge of all genocides from the human race.
Eisenbach's book "Where You Go, I Go: The Astonishing Life of Dr. Jacob Eisenbach" will be available for purchase and signing after the event.
For sponsorship opportunities please contact 661-834-1512 or Rabbi@chabadofbakersfield.com
