Moving to avoid persecution from the Nazis. Surviving a concentration camp. Becoming friends with well-known Holocaust figure Anne Frank. Suffice it to say, Eva Schloss has had a dramatic life.
Schloss came to the Fox Theater tonight to share some of her experiences as a Jewish girl trying to survive during the Holocaust. The lecture was part of a six-week United States tour, with 20 different visits around the country.
Schloss, who will turn 90 in May, was born in Austria in 1929 to Elfriede and Erich Geiringer. She didn’t stay there long, however. She and her family fled to Belgium and then Holland following Germany’s annexation of Austria in the late 1930s.
It was in Amsterdam around 1940 where she met Frank and her family, who lived in an apartment complex with them. Schloss described her as being very chatty.
“She was known as Mrs. Quack Quack in school because she never could stop talking,” she said. “She couldn’t help it. She was just a big, big chatterbox.”
Schloss was good friends with Frank until Schloss and her family were forced to go into hiding in 1942.
“(Holland) was fine for a while, but then people started to disappear,” she said. “The Nazis really wanted to get at the young people first, so they came to the schools, told the children to go on the track in the evening. The parents waited for the children to come home, but they never turned up.”
Years later after the war ended, Schloss said she learned they were taken to a death camp in Austria and thrown off the cliffs.
After that incident, Schloss said she and her family went into hiding, but not together. For the best chance of survival, Schloss said her father decided the family should be separated, with she and her mother going one way, while her father and brother went a different way.
“I started to cry. I didn’t want to be separated,” she said. “My father explained if we were in two different places, the chance we would survive would be bigger. I was 13-years-old, and I realized it might be a matter of life and death. I might be killed, and for a 13-year-old, that was really very scary.”
After years on the run, Schloss and her mother were captured by Nazis and taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp but were able to survive. Schloss said her father and brother also ended up at the camp and died there.
In 1945, Schloss and her mother moved to Amsterdam and reconnected with former neighbor, Otto Frank, Anne's father, whom Schloss’ mother eventually married in 1953.
Schloss went on to marry Zvi Schloss, a Jewish refugee from Germany whom she met in in England where she studied photography. The two had three daughters and five grandchildren. Zvi Schloss died in 2016.
Since 1985, Schloss has been involved in Holocaust education and has written two books.
Schloss didn’t just speak about past events. She also addressed today’s climate, including a recent incident at a Newport Beach high school where pictures were put up on social media showing several students doing the “Heil Hitler” salute over a swastika made out of beer cups during a party.
Schloss was in Los Angeles at the time the news broke out about the posters and was invited by the school to speak to the students involved. Schloss said when she spoke to the students, they seemed embarrassed and wouldn’t answer why they did it.
Schloss told the students a story of how the Nazis took disabled Jewish children away during the war, put them in school buses, sealed them off and put gas in so they would suffocate.
“I said, ‘please little children, learn about the Holocaust, and realize that we must really keep a better and safer world so that incidents ... like this will never happen in our world,” she said.
Schloss said she would like to see Holocaust education be required in American schools like it is in many European schools.
“It is high time that the whole country learn about the atrocities that happened not that long ago,” she said.
